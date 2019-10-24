Play

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Added to injury report

A knee issue limited Crowder at Thursday's practice.

Crowder practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the team's Week 8 injury report is concerning. We'll circle back on his status Friday to get a better read as to whether Crowder's setback was minor, or one that could threaten his status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

