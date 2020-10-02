Crowder (hamstring) secured seven of 10 targets for 104 yards in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Crowder made an immediate impact upon his return to action from a two-game absence, co-leading the Jets in receptions while pacing the team in receiving yards and targets. The one blemish on the veteran's night was that he couldn't get into the end zone, but his chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold was otherwise on full display. With Crowder seemingly back at full health, he and Darnold will look to connect even more frequently in a Week 5 home matchup against a high-powered Cardinals squad on Sunday, Oct. 11.