Crowder caught seven of 13 targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Dolphins.

He led the Jets in receptions and targets once again, but for the first time this season Crowder wasn't able to turn the volume into significant production. Regardless of whether Sam Darnold (shoulder) or Joe Flacco has been under center, Crowder has seen double-digit targets and hauled in at least seven passes in all four games he's been able to suit up for, and with the winless Jets constantly playing from behind, he figures to remain the team's top wideout heading into Week 7's clash with the Bills.