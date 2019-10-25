Jets' Jamison Crowder: Cleared to play Sunday
Crowder (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, what coach Adam Gase referred to as an "awkward collision at practice" led to Crowder being held out of the end of Thursday's practice, but the Jets' slot receiver will be fine for Sunday's contest. His Week 8 fantasy upside is largely tied to whether QB Sam Darnold can rebound from a dreadful performance in this past Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots. Crowder actually logged a team-high four catches (on five targets) for 26 yards in the game, and an improved effort from Darnold this weekend could land him back on the PPR radar.
