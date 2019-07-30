Jets' Jamison Crowder: Cleared to practice
Crowder, who was forced out of practice Monday due to a foot injury, has been cleared to practice Wednesday,Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder, who had his left foot examined by trainers after exiting Monday's practice, was then slated to undergo an MRI. Evidently, the results were favorable and the 26-year-old can now resume his quest to lock down the role as the Jets' primary slot man, while Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa handle the team's outside wideout duties.
