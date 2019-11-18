Jets' Jamison Crowder: Continues to see volume
Crowder hauled in five of his eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 11 win over the Redskins.
Crowder led the team with eight targets, out-targeting both Demaryius Thomas and Ryan Griffin by three. As usual, many of his receptions came only a short distance from the line of scrimmage, though he did score his touchdown from 29 yards away on a wheel route early in the fourth quarter. Crowder has turned into one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets, racking up at least 76 yards and a touchdown in each of his past three games. He'll be in a strong position to keep his run going, as the team will travel to Cincinnati in Week 12.
More News
