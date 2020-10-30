Crowder (groin) is listed as doubtful on the final injury report before Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Crowder sandwiched a limited practice session Thursday between missed practices Wednesday and Friday, and he looks primed to sit out for a second consecutive week. Braxton Berrios should take over in the slot against the Chiefs and play a prominent role in a game that should feature plenty of garbage time for the low-octane Jets offense to capitalize on.