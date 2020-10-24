Crowder (groin) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Bills.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to read the tea leaves on this one as the Jets activated 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims (hamstrings) off injured reserve Saturday and almost immediately followed up with the Crowder downgrade designation. There of course remains a chance the talented slot receiver could end up taking the field, but if not expect Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith to operate in the slot with Mims and Breshad Perriman split out on either side. Both Berrios and Smith had their best games of the season during Crowder's two-game absence over the course of Weeks 3 and 4.
