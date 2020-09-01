Crowder left Tuesday's practice early with muscle tightness, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The same goes for fellow wide receivers Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios, along with tight end Chris Herndon. There's been plenty of talk that the Jets' rash of injuries could lead to Crowder seeing huge target counts, but it now seems he's part of the lengthy medical list. The initial update from coach Adam Gase doesn't seem to suggest Crowder is seriously injured.
