Crowder (hamstring) is not expected to land on IR, per coach Adam Gase, who is cautiously optimistic that the receiver isn't dealing with a long-term injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Take this news with a grain of salt, as we're talking about the same Gase who put star running back Le'Veon Bell back into the second half of a Week 1 contest in which Bell hurt his hamstring in the first half. Now Bell is on IR, but it looks for the moment like Crowder won't suffer the same fate, though the team's leading receiver has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.