Jets' Jamison Crowder: Facing big expectations from Gase
Jets coach Adam Gase said he expects Crowder to catch 70-to-90 passes, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. "[Crowder]'s a downfield threat," Gase said Tuesday. "We've never had a guy that can really juice it up like he can."
While it's probably a stretch to label the prized offseason acquisition as a downfield threat, Gase is accurate in his assertion that Crowder is more explosive than a typical slot receiver. The 2015 fourth-round pick produced 11.9 yards per catch and 8.0 per target in 56 games for Washington, albeit with just 14 touchdowns among 221 receptions (6.3 percent TD rate). It won't come as any surprise if Crowder responds with a career-best season after signing a three-year, $28.5 million contract that includes $17 million guaranteed, but he does have serious competition for targets playing alongside running back Le'Veon Bell, tight end Chris Herndon and wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. With no truly dominant pass catcher among the bunch, Sam Darnold figures to spread the ball around in his second pro season.
