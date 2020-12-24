Crowder (calf/thigh) practiced fully Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
As did Denzel Mims (foot), which sets the stage for the duo to be available Sunday against the Browns alongside fellow wide receiver Breshad Perriman. In this past Sunday's 23-20 upset win over the Rams, Crowder made his mark in PPR formats by catching six of his eight targets for 66 yards. Barring any in-game setbacks, he'll once again be a focal part of the Jets' passing attack in Week 16.
