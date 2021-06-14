Crowder has agreed to a renegotiated contract ahead of the 2021 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Crowder's new deal won't prevent him from exploring free agency next offseason, but it at least will change the structure of the final year of his deal, likely to create some cap space for the Jets. He finished out 2020 with 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games, which potentially paced him for the best season of his career over a full season, but he'll head into 2021 needing to develop a rapport with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.
