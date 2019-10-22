Jets' Jamison Crowder: Hauls in four passes

Crowder caught four of five targets for 26 yards in Monday night's 33-0 loss to the Patriots.

Crowder hauled in nearly everything thrown his way, but considering quarterback Sam Darnold passed for just 86 yards and four interceptions on 32 attempts, there was hardly any production to go around New York's receiving corps. Through six appearances, Crowder has topped 40 yards just twice and is yet to score. On the other hand, he's seen at least five targets all but one week and has gone for 99 and 98 yards in his respective good games. That contrast makes the veteran a tough commodity to project ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.