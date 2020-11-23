Crowder caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Crowder didn't get much attention from backup quarterback Joe Flacco, who elected to push the ball downfield outside the numbers rather than dumping it down to Crowder underneath. The slot receiver will hope to bounce back against the Dolphins in Week 12, though it's still unclear at this point if he'll be catching passes from Flacco or Sam Darnold (shoulder). Crowder had seven catches in the shutout Week 6 loss to Miami, and he has caught at least seven balls in four of six games played this season.