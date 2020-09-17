Crowder (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Per the report, Crowder had some trouble with his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, with coach Adam Gase relaying that the Jets will evaluate the wide receiver's injury further. With the downgrade from limited participation Wednesday to non-participation Thursday, Crowder's status for Sunday's game against the 49ers will now need to be closely monitored. With that in mind, Vasquez adds that Gase doesn't expect Crowder to go on IR, but was non-committal about his Week 2 availability.
