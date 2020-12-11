Crowder (calf) was unable to practice Friday, and while he remains questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Friday's absence puts him in danger of sitting out, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder appears to have picked up the injury in Thursday's practice, and it's not a good sign that it kept him out entirely Friday. Braxton Berrios has seen a major uptick in usage whenever the starting slot receiver has sat out previously this season, and that's likely to be the case once more against the vulnerable Seattle secondary if Crowder is unable to play Sunday.