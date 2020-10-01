Crowder (hamstring) is expected to play Thursday night against Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Crowder's official status will still need to be confirmed prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, as the report admits the wideout still isn't quite 100 percent. His prospective return would be a major boost to the position group, as Breshad Perriman (ankle) has already been ruled out, and Chris Hogan (ribs/knee) carries a "questionable" tag into the contest. Despite the injury risk, as well as being part of what's been an abysmal offense this year, Crowder's matchup otherwise plays well on paper. He'd likely be given as many targets as he can handle, and will be going up against a secondary allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in standard formats.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Trending up for Week 4•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Could return Thursday night•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Looking doubtful this week•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Not running one week after injury•