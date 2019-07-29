Jets' Jamison Crowder: Injures ankle
Crowder left Monday's practice with an apparent left ankle/foot injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder reportedly has looked good in the early days of training camp, including a 40-yard touchdown catch Monday just a few minutes before he got hurt. An injury to his other ankle led to seven absences last season with the Redskins, but he played 47 of 48 possible games his first three years in the NFL. Crowder's three-year, $28.5 million contract includes $17 million fully guaranteed.
