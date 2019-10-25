Jets' Jamison Crowder: Injury seemingly not serious
Head coach Adam Gase said Crowder (knee) had an "awkward collision at practice" Thursday and was held out of the final few drills as a precaution, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
While Crowder was unable to finish Thursday's practice, Gase did not express concern about Crowder's status during his Friday morning press conference, so he should be good to go for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. The Jets' final injury report of the week will reveal if Crowder carries an injury designation into the weekend.
