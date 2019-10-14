Jets' Jamison Crowder: Just misses century mark in win
Crowder caught six of nine targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.
After turning 17 targets into 14 catches for 99 yards in the Jets' opener, Crowder saw his numbers tumble while San Darnold was sidelined with mono, but the QB made the former Washington wideout his top target once again in his return. Crowder figures to see strong volume the rest of the way as the possession complement to downfield threat Robby Anderson, but the entire Jets passing game faces a tough challenge in Week 7 against the Patriots.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet again without starting QB•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Limited as QB struggles•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Regresses to mean in Week 2•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Only productive receiver in loss•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet in dress rehearsal•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Makes strong first impression•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.