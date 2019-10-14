Jets' Jamison Crowder: Just misses century mark in win

Crowder caught six of nine targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.

After turning 17 targets into 14 catches for 99 yards in the Jets' opener, Crowder saw his numbers tumble while San Darnold was sidelined with mono, but the QB made the former Washington wideout his top target once again in his return. Crowder figures to see strong volume the rest of the way as the possession complement to downfield threat Robby Anderson, but the entire Jets passing game faces a tough challenge in Week 7 against the Patriots.