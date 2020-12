Crowder caught six of eight targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 23-20 upset of the Rams.

It wasn't a particularly impressive line, but Crowder led the Jets in receiving en route to the team's first win of the season. Injuries will prevent the sixth-year receiver from topping the personal best of 847 receiving yards he compiled for Washington in 2016, but on a per-game basis, Crowder is still putting together the best campaign of his career.