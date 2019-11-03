Jets' Jamison Crowder: Leading receiver in Week 9 loss

Crowder caught eight of nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

Crowder had largely lain dormant since Week 1 but came alive in this favorable matchup against the winless Dolphins. He capped the opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown and eclipsed 80 yards for just the third time this season. With quarterback Sam Darnold struggling to push the ball downfield effectively, Crowder's poised for another productive effort underneath against the Giants in Week 10.