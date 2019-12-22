Jets' Jamison Crowder: Leading receiver in win
Crowder caught four of eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.
Crowder came back down to earth after last week's 90-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Ravens, but he still led the Jets in receiving yards here. The slot receiver has topped 60 yards in five of his past eight games, building some momentum in the second half of the season ahead of the Week 17 finale in Buffalo.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Two-touchdown night in loss•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet in last three weeks•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Little to show for nine targets•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: TD streak snapped at three•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Continues to see volume•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Rounding into form•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...