Jets' Jamison Crowder: Leading receiver in win

Crowder caught four of eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Crowder came back down to earth after last week's 90-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Ravens, but he still led the Jets in receiving yards here. The slot receiver has topped 60 yards in five of his past eight games, building some momentum in the second half of the season ahead of the Week 17 finale in Buffalo.