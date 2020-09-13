Crowder caught seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Crowder made a few men miss and was off to the races for a 69-yard touchdown which cut New York's deficit to 11 in the third quarter. Besides that chunk play, the shifty slot receiver saw a steady diet of short passes, and his 13 targets were more than the Jets' next two most-targeted players combined (Chris Herndon - seven, Breshad Perriman - five). Running back Le'Veon Bell suffered a hamstring injury, so the sturdy 49ers defense will likely key on Crowder in Week 2 if Bell's unable to play in that one.