Crowder (calf) is expected to be questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, and he'll be evaluated at practice Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The 27-year-old was added to the injury report with the calf issue Thursday, though he still practiced as a limited participant. Denzel Mims (personal) has already been ruled out for Sunday and Breshad Perriman (shoulder) is also banged up, so the Jets' receiving corps could be in dire straits this weekend. Given the recency of the injury, Crowder could end up being a game-time decision for Week 14.