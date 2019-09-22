Crowder caught two of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

The Jets produced fewer than 150 scrimmage yards in this one, so Crowder was far from the team's only offensive player to post a dud. He was fantastic with Sam Darnold under center in Week 1, but Crowder's not an advisable fantasy option until Darnold returns from mononucleosis. Hopefully that will happen in Week 5 after New York's Week 4 bye.