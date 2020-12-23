Crowder (calf/thigh) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Crowder has battled soft tissue injuries all season, and there's now a thigh injury in the mix along with the calf issue he has been playing through in recent weeks. As has been the case numerous times this season, Crowder's status for Sunday's game against the Browns likely won't be decided until shortly before kickoff, though his participation level in practice Thursday and Friday should provide insight as to whether Sam Darnold's favorite target is trending in the right direction.