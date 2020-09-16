Crowder (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder was also listed with a hamstring injury last week but logged a full slate of practices, so Wednesday's limited session stands out as something to monitor. He'll have two more opportunities to increased his level of activity ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers. With Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR for at least three weeks, Crowder could be in line to see an uptick in targets, but opposing defenses may also now be free to focus on shutting him down.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Leads offense in Week 1 loss•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Practices despite hamstring injury•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Present for practice•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Not worried about leg•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Exits with muscle tightness•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Set for prominent role•