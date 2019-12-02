Jets' Jamison Crowder: Little to show for nine targets
Crowder caught just two of nine targets for eight yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.
Crowder and quarterback Sam Darnold couldn't get on the same page in this one, as the slot receiver failed to crack double-digit receiving yards for the first time as a member of the Jets. His nine targets suggest that Crowder remains an integral part of the offense, and he'll have a nice opportunity to get back on track against the beatable Dolphins secondary in Week 14.
