Jets' Jamison Crowder: Little to show for nine targets

Crowder caught just two of nine targets for eight yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Crowder and quarterback Sam Darnold couldn't get on the same page in this one, as the slot receiver failed to crack double-digit receiving yards for the first time as a member of the Jets. His nine targets suggest that Crowder remains an integral part of the offense, and he'll have a nice opportunity to get back on track against the beatable Dolphins secondary in Week 14.