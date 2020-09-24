Crowder (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Meanwhile, coach Adam Gase indicated it's "doubtful" that Crowder will play against the Colts on Sunday. Breshad Perriman (ankle) is also trending toward a Week 3 absence, which sets the stage for Chris Hogan (ribs) and Braxton Berrios to head the team's wide receiver corps this weekend.
