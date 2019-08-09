Crowder caught both of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.

Crowder showed strong chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold right off the bat, turning upfield on a short pass for a 28-yard gain before capping the opening drive with a three-yard touchdown on a pick play. Despite his diminutive stature, the shifty slot receiver has been an effective red-zone weapon in the past, scoring seven touchdowns in 2016 as a member of the Redskins. If the starting offense's lone drive in this one is any indication, Crowder should be utilized often in close by his new team as well.