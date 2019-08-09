Crowder caught both of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.

Crowder showed strong chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold right off the bat, turning upfield on a short pass for a 28-yard gain before capping the opening drive with a three-yard touchdown on a pick play. Despite his diminutive stature, the shifty slot receiver has been an effective red-zone weapon in the past, scoring seven touchdowns in 2016 as a member of the Redskins. If the starting offense's lone drive in this one is any indication, Crowder should be utilized often in close by his new team as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories