Crowder (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Coach Adam Gase said before practice that Crowder would be limited, so it remains to be seen if the Jets were simply playing it safe with their top pass-catcher or if there was a setback involved. Added clarity regarding Crowder's Week 7 status should arrive when the team returns to practice Friday.
