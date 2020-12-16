Crowder (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Vacchiano relays that Crowder is actually dealing with injuries in both of his calves, but on the plus side coach Adam Gase indicated that he's optimistic that the wide receiver will return to practice in some capacity Thursday.
