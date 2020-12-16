Crowder won't practice Wednesday while tending to injuries to both of his calves, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

On the plus side, Jets head coach Adam Gase said he's optimistic that the wide receiver will return to practice in some capacity Thursday, which would likely put Crowder on track to play Sunday against the Rams. Crowder was unproductive while playing at well below full health in last week's loss to the Seahawks, finishing with two receptions for a season-low seven yards.