Jets' Jamison Crowder: MRI on tap
Crowder, who was forced out of Monday's practice after having his left foot looked at by trainers, is slated to undergo an MRI, Matt Stypulkoski of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The Jets signed Crowder to man the slot and provide a complement to outside wideouts Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. It's a role he handled capably during his stint with Washington, though injuries limited Crowder's 2018 campaign to nine games and 29 catches. During the 26-year-old's yet to be determined time off the field, Deontay Burnett figures to see added slot reps in practice.
