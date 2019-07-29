Crowder, who was forced out of Monday's practice after having his left foot looked at by trainers, is slated to undergo an MRI, Matt Stypulkoski of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Jets signed Crowder to man the slot and provide a complement to outside wideouts Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. It's a role he handled capably during his stint with Washington, though injuries limited Crowder's 2018 campaign to nine games and 29 catches. During the 26-year-old's yet to be determined time off the field, Deontay Burnett figures to see added slot reps in practice.