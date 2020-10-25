Crowder (groin) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Crowder was downgraded to doubtful Saturday, so it looks as though his next chance to suit up will arrive Nov. 1 against the Chiefs. Though the Jets' top pass catcher is expected to be out Sunday, the team's Week 7 wide receiver corps will be bolstered by the return of Denzel Mims, with Breshad Perriman, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith also on hand to catch passes from QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), who's in line to return to action for the first time since Oct. 1.
