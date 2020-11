Crowder (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Crowder was listed as doubtful heading into the weekend after managing only one limited practice between Wednesday and Friday, so he'll unsurprisingly miss a second straight game. With Breshad Perriman (concussion) also sidelined, expect the Jets to go with Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith as their primary options in three-receiver sets.