Crowder (groin) isn't practicing Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of USA Today Sports reports.
Crowder was limited to strength and conditioning work on the side, but the team hopes that he'll be able to resume practicing Thursday. New York's top receiving option missed last week's competitive loss to Buffalo, but Crowder's possible return is unlikely to move the needle much in terms of the winless Jets' chances of pulling a historically improbable upset in Kansas City.
