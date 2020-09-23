Crowder (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Cimini also points out that it has now been seven days since Crowder hurt his hamstring and he's still not running, but coach Adam Gase remains non-committal on the slot receiver's status for Sunday's game against the Colts. The injury-riddled Jets offense could use all the help it can get with starting running back Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR and outside receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) doubtful for Week 3, but Crowder will need to show improvement quickly to have a chance of providing quarterback Sam Darnold with a much-needed weapon come Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Expected to avoid IR stint•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Will not play Week 2•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Iffy for Week 2•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Leads offense in Week 1 loss•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Practices despite hamstring injury•