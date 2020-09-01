Crowder says the tightness in his lower leg isn't serious, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder spoke with the media after his early exit from Tuesday's practice. It sounds like a minor injury, and he'll have 12 days to get healthy for a Week 1 game against the Bills.
