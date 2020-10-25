Crowder (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Crowder's absence was fully expected after the Jets downgraded him from questionable to doubtful Saturday. With Crowder set to miss his third game of the season, Braxton Berrios is expected to see the majority of the Jets' snaps out of the slot.
