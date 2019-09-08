Crowder caught 14 of 17 targets for 99 yards and added a four-yard rush in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Buffalo.

Crowder was the only Jets receiver able to get going in this one, accounting for half of quarterback Sam Darnold's completions and more than half of Darnold's yards. The shifty slot receiver has emerged as a major part of his new team's offense heading into a Week 2 showdown with the Browns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories