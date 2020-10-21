Crowder (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday, Rich CImini of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Adam Gase didn't mention this injury before Wednesday's session, leading Cimini to believe that Crowder hurt his groin during practice. The slot receiver's practice participation will be worth monitoring as the week unfolds, as Crowder was shaping up to be a solid fantasy option Sunday against the Bills with quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) angling to return from a two-game absence.
