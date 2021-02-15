The Jets can save $10 million in cap space if Crowder is traded or released, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
There's no question Crowder has been the team's best offensive weapon ever since he signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract during the 2019 offseason. The Jets certainly have enough cap space to keep him, but they might decide the $10 million could be better spent elsewhere or rolled over to next season. Crowder will turn 28 in June, and while he's played 84 of a possible 96 games through six seasons, he does have a history of recurring injuries to his left hamstring/thigh, He missed seven games in 2018 and four in 2020.
