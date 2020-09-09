Crowder practiced fully Wednesday but was still listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Costello believes this hamstring issue is also what caused Crowder to be pulled from practice due to "tightness" last week. Given his full participation, Crowder should be out there in Week 1 against Buffalo, though he might not be operating at 100 percent.
