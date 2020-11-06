Crowder (groin) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Crowder has missed two straight games due to a lingering groin injury, but he'll have the benefit of an extra day to heal up with the Jets playing the Patriots on Monday night this week. While Crowder's return to the field in a limited fashion Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Week 9, the extent of his participation in Saturday's workout will likely be the deciding factor on his status for the game.