Crowder (lower leg) suited up for Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
While it isn't clear if the slot receiver was a full participant, his presence in any capacity confirms the leg tightness he dealt with Tuesday isn't serious. Crowder should be fine for Week 1 at Buffalo, likely headed for a steady stream of targets.
