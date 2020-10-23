Crowder (groin) returned to practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Andy Vasquez of USA Today Sports reports.
Crowder logged a limited session Friday after failing to practice Thursday. The shifty slot receiver has been fed double-digit targets in all four of his games played this season, so Crowder should be busy if he's able to play through the groin injury he sustained in practice this week.
