Crowder (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Crowder logged limited practices at every session this week, resulting in him carrying the designation into the Week 4 contest. On a positive note, Adam Gase said Tuesday that he anticipated Crowder would be available Thursday, so the shifty slot receiver may be closer to probable than questionable. In his lone outing of the season back in Week 1, Crowder caught seven balls for 115 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Bills.
